Hyderabad: A kidnapping case has been filed against Talakondapalli tahsildar Venkat of Rangareddy district and an ACP for the abduction of Srinivas Raju, and registering 30 acres of his 50-acre land in Chandradhana in the name of one Suryanarayana Raju. The duo is among 13 individuals who have been named in FIR.

It was reported that the ACP assisted in the kidnapping, while the tahsildar facilitated the registration process. The abduction occurred on November 15, followed by the forceful registration the next day.

Despite lacking necessary documents like a passbook, Aadhar card, or PAN card, and noticing Srinivas Raju’s injuries, tahsildar proceeded to register the land on Suryanarayana Raju's name.

Among the suspects, one Sai, along with three others, allegedly agreed to a deal offered by the tahsildar for to Rs.10 lakh for four days. The police have issued notice under Section 41A of the CrPC.