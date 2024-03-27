Top
Abandoned Newborn Found Near Kakinada Boat Club

DC Correspondent
27 March 2024 10:29 AM GMT
Locals Find A 10 Day Old Abandoned Male Newborn Near Kakinada Boat Club
New Born Baby Representational Image Source: Internet

A 10-day-old male infant was discovered abandoned near the Kakinada Boat Club on March 13. According to District Women and Child Welfare Project Director, T. Praveena, the baby was found wrapped in a white cloth.

Alert locals informed the authorities, who promptly took the child into their care. After receiving medical attention at the Government General Hospital, the baby was transferred to Sishu Gruha, a childcare facility.

Praveena emphasised that anyone claiming to be the baby's parents, relatives, or legal guardians can approach the department within 30 days to reclaim the child, with proper documentation. If no claims are made within the designated timeframe, the child will be placed for adoption following legal procedures.

