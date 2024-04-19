New Delhi/Amroha/Damoh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of election rallies, accused previous governments of betraying the SC, ST, and OBC communities in the guise of social justice. He pledged to realise the aspirations of social reformers like Jyotiba Phule, B.R. Ambedkar, and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, he remarked on its transition from being a "supplier of terror" to struggling for basic necessities like flour. He said the country which was a supplier of 'aatank' (terror) is struggling for 'aata' (flour) these days.

He took swipes at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, saying the "do shehzade ki jodi" has been rejected by people.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, in support of BJP candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar, Modi criticised the Opposition's rejection of the Ram temple's consecration ceremony and accused them of insulting the Hindu faith for electoral gains.

"Every time these people go out to seek votes from the people of Uttar Pradesh, they carry a basket of dynasty, corruption, and appeasement. They do not leave any chance to attack our faith," he said.

"They are not satisfied after refusing the invitation, so they abuse the Ram temple and Sanatan Dharma. The SP, for its vote bank, call Ram bhakts 'pakhandi' (hypocrite). Those in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc hate Sanatan Dharma," he said.

He questioned the suitability of candidates who hesitated to chant "Bharat Mata ki Jai" for Parliament while targeting Congress candidate from Amroha, Danish Ali.

"Will a person, who cannot accept Bharat Mata ki jai, look good in the Indian Parliament? Should such a person be allowed entry into the Indian Parliament?" he asked.

Modi alleged that when he went under the sea to offer prayers in Gujarat's Dwarka, where Lord Krishna had gone from Amroha, "the prince of the Congress said there is nothing to pray under the sea. They are rejecting our faith only for their vote banks".

Moving on to Bihar's political landscape, Modi questioned the alliance between parties that allegedly disrespect Lord Krishna. He condemned vote-bank politics for fueling communal riots and highlighted Yogi Adityanath's efforts in Uttar Pradesh to curb criminal activities.

"Those in Bihar who say they are 'Yaduvanshis', in Uttar Pradesh, the leader who takes the benefits of being a 'Yaduvanshi', I want to ask them, how can they sit with a party that insults Lord Krishna? How can you have an agreement with them?"

Shifting his focus to Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, Modi underscored India's progress in the global arms market, contrasting it with the economic struggles of some neighbouring countries. He emphasised the need for a strong and stable government at the Centre to navigate the challenges ahead and reaffirmed his commitment to prioritise the nation's interests above all.

The Prime Minister stressed the pivotal role of the next five years in elevating India to a significant global power.