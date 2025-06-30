AAP Protest In Rajouri Garden, Demands Sacking of Delhi Minister Sirsa Over 'Derogatory' Remark

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators and workers held a protest outside the office of Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Monday, demanding his removal from the Cabinet over alleged "derogatory" remarks. AAP said Sirsa's alleged "derogatory" remarks targeted slum dwellers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

There was no immediate response available from the minister or the BJP on the allegations.

The protest came a day after Sirsa said, "I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and AAP that you can protest as much as you want for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, but we will not allow them to stay in this nation" We will not get involved in any such politics that compromise the lives of people in Delhi." He further alleged that "they commit crimes everywhere" and "their establishments will be demolished."

Reacting sharply, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha told PTI, "The BJP is demolishing slums for days now, and Minister Sirsa crossed a line by calling the residents Rohingyas. Many of these people are from UP and Bihar. The people of Purvanchal are hurt. We demand that Sirsa apologise immediately or the chief minister must remove him from his post."

Joining the protest, AAP leader Vinay Mishra said, "This is the same person who stayed in slums before elections. Now, he insults those very people. The BJP's hatred for Purvanchalis is not new. His statement will have consequences not only in Delhi but also in Bihar elections."

Sharing videos of the protest on X, AAP wrote, "The BJP has been calling brothers and sisters of Purvanchal Bangladeshi Rohingyas. Now, Minister Sirsa once again made a hateful statement against Purvanchalis. Today, AAP leaders, workers, and the Purvanchal community surrounded his residence in protest."