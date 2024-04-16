Top
16 April 2024 8:30 AM GMT
AAP Names Candidates For 4 Punjab LS Seats
Aam Aadmi Party Representational Image Source: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party has announced candidates for four Lok Sabha seats in Punjab for upcoming parliamentary elections.

It has fielded Ashok Parashar from the Ludhiana, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar from Ferozepur, Amansher Singh (Sherry Kalsi) from Gurdaspur, Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar. Other than Pawan Kumar Tinu, the candidate from Jalandhar, all the candidates are sitting MLAs. Pawan Kumar Tinu had recently quit Shiromani Akali Dal and joined AAP.

Aam Aadmi party, with today's announcement, has declared candidates for all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab. It may be noted that while AAP is member of the INDIA Bloc, it has decided to contest Lok Sabha elections in Punjab on its own while entering into a seat sharing arrangement with Congress in Delhi.

Congress has so far announced candidates for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab with former CM Charanjit Singh Channi fielded from Jalandhar.


