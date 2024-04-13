Punjab CM Mann Woos Assam, Promises to Raise Daily Wages to Rs 450

Guwahati: Punjab chief minister Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a 'huge rally' in favour of the AAP candidate ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Digboi, Assam, April 12, 2024. (PTI Photo), who on Saturday took out a large roadshow at Biswanath in support of AAP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, has promised to increase daily wages in the state from Rs. 250 to Rs. 450 per day.

AAP is contesting Lok Sabha elections from two constituencies in Assam - Dibrugarh and Sonitpur. Recalling many similarities between the people of Assam and Punjab, Mr Mann launched a scathing attack on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stating since Mr Sarma’s wife owns private schools in the state, the BJP govt is not interested in improving government schools.

Punjab CM said, “In 2015, BJP leader Amit Shah had declared Mr Sarma as the most corrupt person. But after joining the BJP, today the same person has become innocent for the BJP.” He went on saying, “The BJP just lies about everything. Their every statement is just a jumla.”

Mr Mann while addressing a series of public meetings for AAP candidates said that electricity is absolutely free in Punjab and 90 percent of the households in Punjab get zero electricity bills. Besides this, Aam Aadmi Clinics are functioning in Punjab where all kinds of treatment is free. “If given a chance, we will do the same things for Assam as well,” he promised.

Mr Mann said that the BJP thinks that by putting AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in jail, they can finish the AAP but they are mistaken. “You can arrest Arvind Kejriwal, but how will you arrest his thinking ? Arvind Kejriwal is not just a person, he is an idea,” he added. He appealed to the people to vote for the AAP candidates and elect them as their representatives in the parliament.

The Punjab CM also said that there is a very old relationship between Assam and Punjab. “Our first Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, and ninth Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur, visited Assam. There are gurdwara sahibs here,” he added.

It is significant that AAP is leaving no stone unturned to make their presence felt in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in Assam. Earlier, AAP leader Atishi, during her visit to Assam, exuded confidence about her party opening an account in the state in the Lok Sabha elections. “Given the positivity that exists for AAP, given the kind of love and support that AAP has always gotten from the people of Assam...One would never have expected that AAP would win municipal seats in Tinsukia...People across the state of Assam know about AAP, know about Arvind Kejriwal and know about the work we have done. The two seats that we are contesting are Dibrugarh & Sonitpur. We are strongly in the fight and I feel AAP will open its account in Assam,” said Ms Atishi.