AAP Leader Shot Dead in Punjab's Jalandhar

Chandigarh: Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on Friday outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town by unidentified assailants, police said.The incident took place in the morning, a senior police official from Jalandhar said over the phone.

Oberoi arrived at the gurdwara in his car when the assailants, who were on a two-wheeler, opened fire at him.

He was rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar, but succumbed to injuries, ACP Jalandhar, Parminder Singh said.

Police said the attackers fired at least five rounds at the vehicle and fled.

After the incident, a police force reached the spot.

Further investigations are underway, police said, adding that CCTV footage is being scanned to trace the assailants.