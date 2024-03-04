AAP Govt To Provide One Thousand Rupees Per Month To Delhi Women

Kejriwal government on Monday made the big announcement of providing every woman of Delhi a monthly stipend of Rs 1000. Finance Minister Atishi announced “Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojna” while presenting the budget for 2024-25. Under the scheme to be rolled out from next financial year, every woman of Delhi who is 18 years and above would receive 1000 Rs per month. The move seems to be inspired by the resounding success of “Laadli Behna” scheme which is one of the key factors in bringing BJP to power in MP elections last year.

The Delhi budget has a total outlay of 76000 Crores. Out of this, 16000 Crores has been allocated to education & 80 Crores towards senior citizens’ pilgrimage travel.

In her budget speech, she underscored the fact that GSDP of Delhi has increased to 11.08 Lakh Crores in 2023-24 from 4.95 Lakh Crores in 2014-15 and the per capita income in Delhi has increased from 2.47 Lakh in 2014-15 to 4.62 Lakh in 2023-24 which is 2.5 times higher than the national average. Making an oblique reference to the BJP government at the centre in her speech, Atishi also underlined the fact that the AAP government is committed to establish “Ram Rajya” in Delhi and like Ram, CM Kejriwal also had to face a lot of obstacles and hinderances in the last 9 years but the government is not leaving any stone unturned to fulfil the promises made to the public.