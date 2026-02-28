AAIB Report Flags Low Visibility and Airfield Lapses in Crash That Killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

In its recommendations, the AAIB said the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) should issue directions to all operators flying VFR to uncontrolled airfields to strictly adhere to prescribed standard operating procedures. It also advised that aerodrome operators handling such airfields ensure flying operations—including non-scheduled, private and charter flights — are permitted only when prevailing meteorological conditions meet DGCA norms.

“Necessary directions may also be issued to all the aerodrome operators/organisations responsible for handling the aerodrome services at the uncontrolled airfields to ensure that the flying operations (including Non-scheduled/Private/Charter operations) in the airfield are allowed only when the prevailing meteorological conditions are within the criteria laid down in the relevant DGCA regulations,” the report said.

The report noted that the Baramati airfield does not have a certified meteorological facility. Weather information is relayed through temporary towers run by flying training organisations, with visibility assessed using visual markers under VFR. While two wind socks are located on the Runway 29 side, none are present on the Runway 11 side, where the aircraft attempted to land.

The Learjet 45XR, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, crashed while attempting to land on Runway 11 at around 8.46 am on January 28. The aircraft had departed from Mumbai and was operating a non-scheduled VIP charter flight.

AAIB said the aircraft’s previous flight — Mumbai–Surat–Mumbai on January 26 — was uneventful, with the operating crew reporting no abnormalities. A post-flight inspection by a technician also found no issues. Both pilots had prior experience flying to Baramati and other uncontrolled airfields and had operated several VIP flights. They were familiar with the airfield’s topography and cleared the breath analyser test.

The bureau further suggested audits or enhanced surveillance of stakeholders at uncontrolled airfields and urged the DGCA to improve landing aids and basic meteorological facilities at such airports.

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Aditi Tatkare demanded that all reports and findings related to the crash be compiled and placed on a common public forum for scrutiny. “This is not an accident of a common man. Ajit Dada was a deputy CM six times and has been in public life for many years. An accident involving such a person has to be investigated thoroughly and very carefully,” she said.



