Aadudam Andhra: 2,964 to Take Part in State-level Events

Visakhapatnam: District collector Dr A. Mallikarjuna announced that 2,964 sportspersons from 26 districts will arrive in Vizag to participate in the Aadudam Andhra, state-level sports competition that is to be held from Friday. Some 500 technicians will accompany these sportspersons.

A. Mallikarjuna explained that a total of 52 teams, one women's team and one men' team, from each district will participate in five sports competitions such as cricket, kabaddi, badminton, kho kho and volleyball.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Railway Stadium on February 9 while the closing ceremony will be held at the ACA Cricket Stadium in PM Palem. Mallikarjuna stated that the first prize of Rs.2 lakh, second prize of Rs.1 lakh and third prize of Rs. 50 thousand will be given to the state-level winners in badminton. Special kits, T-shirts and caps will be provided to all of them.

Prizes would be given to the state-level winners on the day of the closing ceremony. Prizes worth Rs.87 lakh will be given to the state-level winners.

The authorities said that the first prize of Rs.5 lakh, the second prize of Rs.3 lakh and the third prize of Rs.2 lakh will be given to the state-level winners in the remaining four sports.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the closing ceremony of the event scheduled to be held on February 13.