Aaditya Thackeray Says Gangwar In Maharashtra Cabinet Out In Open

Mumbai:The reverberations over the Ulhasnagar firing incident continue to be felt in Maharashtra as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday lashed out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde saying a ‘gangwar’ is underway in Maharashtra and the CM is leading it.

“There is a gang war going on in Maharashtra and CM Shinde is one of the gang leaders. Shinde carries the tag of betrayer and he must deep clean it (a jibe at the deep-cleaning drive of the state government in urban areas including Mumbai),” Thackeray said.

His comments came after Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad fired at and injured Mahesh Gaikwad of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena inside Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar late on Friday night. Before being arrested, Gaikwad accused Shinde of encouraging criminalisation in the state.

“Ganpat Gaikwad was allegedly trying to grab land, which local women opposed. He shot at Mahesh Gaikwad who was supporting these women. Ganpat Gaikwad has himself said CM Shinde made him a criminal,” Thackeray claimed.

The Worli MLA questioned the law and order situation in the state by mentioning several incidents in last couple of years. “An MLA (of the Shinde camp) threatened Mumbaikars with a gun in his hand during a Ganpati procession. Later a bullet was fired from his gun in the police station. But he now made the president of the Siddhivinayak temple trust,” said Thackeray.

Another MLA’s son was caught on CCTV cameras kidnapping a businessman from Mumbai. Action should have been taken against them under the UAPA act, but there has been no action, he added.

Meanwhile, police have booked at least 40 supporters of Ganpat Gaikwad for violating prohibitory orders by gathering outside a court in Thane district. According to police, Gaikwad’s supporters gathered outside a court on Saturday evening and raised slogans when he was brought there.