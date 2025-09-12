Aaditya Thackeray Calls BCCI ‘Anti-National’ Over India-Pakistan Match

Mumbai: Calling the BCCI ‘anti-national,’ Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday once again condemned its decision to play against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup cricket tournament. While Pakistan boycotted the Asia Cup (Hockey) that was played in India, the BCCI is playing this game for money, he alleged.

Pakistan has staged multiple terror attacks inside India, and broadcasters in the country should boycott the India-Pakistan match, Thackeray said.

“The BCCI is becoming anti-national. Why is the BCCI so excited about playing with Pakistan? Is it because of greed for money, TV revenue, advertisement revenue, or is it for the fees of players? When Pakistan can boycott the Asia Cup just because it was in India, then why cannot the BCCI do it?” he asked.

“Had the real BJP been in power, it would not have allowed it. The BJP has changed its ideology,” Thackeray alleged.

He later posted on X, “I’m quite shocked to see the shameless behaviour of the @BCCI that is not just anti-national, but anti-human. Playing with Pakistan, from where the terrorists who massacred fellow Indians in Pahalgam came, for money is an absolute shameless. Those playing must remember this. What is worse? Pakistan boycotted the Asia Cup (Hockey) that was played in India. But the BCCI, for money, is playing this game. There’s nothing more anti-national than playing a game with a nation that still harbours terrorism.”

Aaditya Thackeray also slammed the BJP-led government, saying the silence of the Union Government is shocking. “For all the delegations sent across the world to say that it was Pakistan behind the attack, and then for the BJP that will later use the action of our brave armed forces, politically in campaigns… Is this the value of Sindoor? Can it not order the BCCI to NOT play Pakistan till they stop harbouring terrorists?” Thackeray asked.

However, BJP minister Ashish Shelar countered, asserting that international sports should not be influenced by bilateral political issues. “Global sporting events should remain neutral and not be held hostage by political tensions,” he said.

India and Pakistan are placed together in Group A alongside the UAE and Oman. The much-debated game against Pakistan is scheduled on September 14.