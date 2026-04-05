A Year Of Collective Effort: Rayagada’s Rural Transformation Story In Fy 2025–26

RAYAGADA: In a district marked by challenging terrain and dispersed tribal habitations, the Zilla Parishad of Rayagada has scripted a notable story of grassroots development during the financial year 2025–26. Driven by the broader vision of Vikshit Bharat 2047 and Vikshit Odisha 2036, the administration has focused on strengthening rural infrastructure, housing, and livelihoods through a convergence of flagship government programmes.

Spread across 11 blocks and 182-gram panchayats, Rayagada’s development push has been anchored in schemes such as PMAY-G, Antyodaya Gruha Yojana (AGJ), PM-JANMAN, MGNREGS, and the Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha (BGBO) initiative. Together, these programmes have reshaped both the physical and economic landscape of rural pockets.

One of the most significant achievements has been in rural housing. The district completed 13,391 houses during the year, securing the fourth position in the state. A major highlight is the completion of 4,399 houses under the PM-JANMAN scheme—the second highest in Odisha—benefiting Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) such as the Dongria Kondh and Lanjia Soura communities living in remote hill regions. The Antyodaya Gruha Yojana further supported vulnerable groups, with 2,235 houses built for widows, persons with disabilities, and critically ill individuals.

Infrastructure development under BGBO has also gathered momentum. The district achieved an expenditure of Rs 26.75 crore against a target of Rs 32.01 crore, ranking fifth in the state. Investments in rural roads, school buildings, water body renovation, sports infrastructure, and micro-tourism projects have begun to transform village landscapes. With a fresh allocation of Rs 64 crore for 2025–26, plans are underway to expand amenities such as e-libraries, rural parks, and eco-tourism facilities.

In the education sector, 26 schools were upgraded under the PM-SHRI initiative, focusing on improved infrastructure, playgrounds, laboratory facilities, and rainwater harvesting systems. Meanwhile, Rayagada earned national recognition under the Jal Shakti Jan Bhagidari programme for its efforts in water conservation and management.

Employment generation through MGNREGS has been another cornerstone. The district generated over 44 lakh person-days of work, engaging nearly 88,000 households—an increase over the previous year. The scheme has also contributed to durable asset creation, including the rejuvenation of 245 Amrit Sarovars and development of irrigation and natural resource management structures.

Livelihood initiatives led by the Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) and ORMAS have further strengthened the rural economy, particularly among women. The district created over 30,000 ‘Lakhpati Didis’, promoting entrepreneurship among self-help group members. Activities such as strawberry cultivation, mushroom production, and integrated farming clusters have diversified income sources.

Market linkages and value addition have been enhanced through producer enterprises focused on pineapple and mango cultivation in Bissamcuttack and Kashipur blocks. These initiatives have not only generated employment but also improved income realisation for farmers. Collectively, farmer producer organisations and institutions facilitated by ORMAS recorded a business turnover of Rs 2.78 crore during the year. The Pallishree Mela alone witnessed a record turnover of Rs 6.32 crore, reflecting the growing market potential of rural products.

Officials attribute these achievements to coordinated efforts across all levels of administration. Under the leadership of Collector-cum-CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni and Chief Development Officer-Cum- Executive Officer (CDO-cum-EO) Akshaya Kumar Khemundu, along with block and panchayat-level functionaries, the district has maintained a steady pace of implementation despite logistical challenges.

“Development is a continuous process. Our focus is to improve with each passing day and reach the last mile,” said Khemundu, emphasising the team’s commitment to inclusive growth.

With renewed targets and expanded financial allocations, Rayagada now looks ahead to sustaining this momentum—aiming not just for development, but for a more equitable and self-reliant rural economy.