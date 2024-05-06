A Vote to BJP will Endanger Reservations: Raghuram Reddy

Khammam: Congress candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha constituency Ramashayam Raghuram Reddy on Sunday said that a vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections would pose a danger to the democracy and reservations.

Speaking at a meeting, which was conducted by a group of doctors to extend support to him, he said that the BJP was working on a conspiracy to change the Constitution. BJP leaders openly announced that the Preamble of Constitution would be changed. “If the BJP won 400 Lok Sabha seats in this election, it would also remove the reservations for SCs, STs, BCs and other sections of the people,” he added.

He alleged that the Narendra Modi government also misused the Enforcement Directorate and income-tax department to target the leaders of the opposition parties, who raised their voice against its policies.

Stating that skyrocketing prices of essential commodities have created financial hardship to the poor and middle class families in the last 10 years, he pointed out that the price of an LPG cylinder was increased to Rs 1,100 from Rs 400 during the tenure of Narendra Modi government. Similarly, the price of petrol was also increased to Rs 100 per litre from Rs 65 per litre. The fuel prices would have an indirect impact on the prices of essential commodities, he added. Asking the people to give him one chance as MP, the Congress candidate said that he would work for development of the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency by bringing funds from the Centre. The Congress led I.N.D.I.A. bloc would come to power at the Centre after the elections.



