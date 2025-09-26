A Tearful Farewell: Forest Staff Bid Goodbye To Orphaned Elephant Calf Priyanshi As She Begins A New Journey

Bhubaneswar: Priyanshi, the elephant calf who had been under the tender care of the Boudh Range of the Odisha forest department since September 13, was shifted on Friday to the Elephant Rescue Centre at Kapilash in Dhenkanal district. The moment turned deeply emotional for the forest staff, many of whom had grown attached to the calf during her brief but memorable stay.

Rescued from a canal earlier this month after straying from her herd, Priyanshi was nursed back to health by the forest officials, who ensured she received proper food, water, and veterinary care. In the process, she became a part of their everyday lives, charming them with her innocence and playful nature.

Officials recalled comforting her when she cried in search of her mother, treating her like their own child. “She stayed with me for nearly 15 days, and I looked after her like my daughter. It hurts to see her leave, but she must continue her life. Out of affection, we called her Priyanshi. At the rescue centre, she will be given a new name,” a ranger said with moist eyes.

Caretakers too shared their grief. “She always responded to her name. I often came just to play with her. Her departure is painful, but she now requires better care,” one staff member said.

Priyanshi’s journey began when she and her mother strayed from the Panchadhara hills of Athmallik towards Kusumakuhuri village. The calf accidentally fell into a canal and, though rescued by locals and handed over to the Forest Department, her mother rejected her upon reunion. Since then, she had been under the care of Boudh officials, who formed a strong bond before parting with her.

As Priyanshi embarks on a new chapter at the Kapilash rehabilitation centre, her caretakers remain hopeful that the little elephant will thrive in her new environment and one day find a family of her own.