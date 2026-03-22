A Stronger Workforce Needs More Women, Says Kiran Bedi

Bhubaneswar: Kiran Bedi, the country’s first woman IPS officer, on Saturday called for greater participation of women in the workforce, stressing that their empathy, resilience and commitment are key to building stronger institutions and driving sustainable growth.

Addressing around 1,000 participants at a town hall meeting at Vedanta Aluminium in Jharsuguda, Odisha, Bedi urged women professionals to remain committed to continuous learning, lead with empathy and build deeper connections by listening and understanding.

Highlighting the importance of purpose-driven work, Bedi said individuals must show up with integrity every day and recognise that workplace decisions have far-reaching consequences. “The nation needs more institutions that use resources responsibly and drive growth with purpose. Women must stay committed to learning, lead with empathy, and connect with people by listening and understanding before correcting,” she said.

Emphasising inclusion, she added that a stronger workforce requires more women who bring a balanced mindset and a drive to deliver. She also encouraged women to take ownership of their roles, foster a sense of belonging and focus on meaningful contributions, noting that recognition naturally follows impactful work.

During her visit, Bedi interacted with women employees, entrepreneurs and professionals, sharing insights from her decades of public service. She underlined how inclusive workplaces can unlock new avenues of transformation and innovation.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director of Vedanta Limited and Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited, said women now constitute over 23 per cent of Vedanta’s workforce, adding that the company is the first in India to operate an all-women potline.

C Chandru, CEO of Vedanta Jharsuguda, said the company has taken several steps to promote gender diversity, including enabling women to work night shifts.

Bedi, a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, is also a former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and the first woman appointed as UN Civilian Police Adviser.