A Phone Call From Trump And Modi Surrenders: Rahul Gandhi

BHOPAL: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a fresh salvo against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan after the ‘Operation Sindoor’, saying, “One phone call from (US president Donald) Trump and Modi surrendered”.

Amid US president Donald Trump’s repeated assertion that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan, averting a potential nuclear war between the two nations, Mr. Gandhi said, “Trump flashes a sign from there. He (Trump) picked up the phone and said, Modiji, what are you doing? Narendra… surrender”.

“And Narendra Modi ji submitted to (Trump’s) sign by saying (to Trump), ji hazur (means submitting meekly)”, Mr. Gandhi said while addressing Congress leaders here.

Mr. Gandhi, who was here to launch a 20-day campaign from June ten to revamp the party in the state, further said it is the character of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to wilt under even slightest pressure.

“BJP and RSS yield whenever they find themselves under even slightest pressure. I know the BJP and RSS people. A little pressure and a slight push make them flee out of fear. History is witness to it”, he said.

He recounted the 1971 India-Pakistan war and said the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had then refused to yield to the pressure from the US to stop the war and divided Pakistan.

America had then sent the Seventh Fleet, weapons and an aircraft carrier, but this did not deter Mrs. Gandhi, he said and added “Indira Gandhi had then said she would do what she needed to do and divided Pakistan”.

“This is the difference (between the Congress and the BJP)”, he said.

The Opposition leader said the BJP and RSS have a habit of surrendering under pressure.

“Since Independence, they (BJP and RSS) have a habit of writing surrender letters. They all are like this. The Congress leadership never buckled under any kind of pressure. Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel were not the leaders who surrendered under pressure. They were fighters against the superpowers”, he said.

Mr. Gandhi’s diatribe against Mr. Modi comes amid American president Mr. Trump repeatedly claiming that he was instrumental in making India and Pakistan agree to a ceasefire, thus averting a potential nuclear war between the two nations.

India has however repeatedly rejected Mr. Trump’s claim saying that the ceasefire was the outcome of purely a bilateral exercise between the two nations.

The April 22 killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir by the terrorists had triggered the Indo-Pak conflict leading India to launch Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, addressing the political affairs committee (PAC) meeting of Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress, Mr. Gandhi emphasized the need to strengthen Congress at the grassroot level to gear it up for the next Assembly elections in the state in 2028, called by the party as ‘Mission 2028’.

He said the observers, appointed by the AICC, would tour their respective assigned districts in Madhya Pradesh to suggest measures to revamp the party at the panchayat and district levels.

“The grassroot level leaders will play a key role in the party affairs”, he said.

The Congress has decided to launch a campaign to revamp the party across the states from Madhya Pradesh.