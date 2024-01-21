A N S Prasad Appointed State Media Coordinator for BJP Chennai
Former State Media President returns as BJP's Media Coordinator
Chennai: A N S Prasad, who was State Media President of the BJP earlier, is back in the saddle as State Media Coordinator of the BJP. State party president K Annamalai announced a letter, wishing Prasad all the best. A media-savvy person, Prasad is popular among the journalists covering the BJP and has been a source of information"AN S Prasad Appointed State Media Coordinator for BJP Chennai"
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
