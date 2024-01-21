Top
Home » Nation » A N S Prasad Appointed State...

A N S Prasad Appointed State Media Coordinator for BJP Chennai

Nation
DC Correspondent
21 Jan 2024 9:32 AM GMT
Former State Media President returns as BJP's Media Coordinator
A N S Prasad Appointed State Media Coordinator for BJP Chennai
x
A N S Prasad, the media-savvy leader, was reappointed by BJP Chennai.

Chennai: A N S Prasad, who was State Media President of the BJP earlier, is back in the saddle as State Media Coordinator of the BJP. State party president K Annamalai announced a letter, wishing Prasad all the best. A media-savvy person, Prasad is popular among the journalists covering the BJP and has been a source of information"AN S Prasad Appointed State Media Coordinator for BJP Chennai"

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BJP Chennai Media Coordinator Leadership Announcement Political News 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu Chennai (Madras) 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X