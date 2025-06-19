A Mangalsutra for Love: 93-Year-Old’s Gesture Moves Jeweller to Accept Just Rs 20

A simple yet emotional moment at a jewellery shop in Maharashtra has captured hearts across the country. A 93-year-old man walked into Jewellery store with his wife, wearing a plain white dhoti-kurta and cap. At first, the staff assumed they were seeking help. But when the man said he wanted to buy a mangalsutra and necklace for his wife, the atmosphere in the shop changed.

The couple carefully chose the jewellery, and when it came time to pay, the elderly man offered Rs 1,120 in cash. However, the shop owner, moved by the couple’s love and sincerity, took only Rs 20—calling it a small token for a big gesture of love.

According to reports, the couple lives alone and often travels together after losing their eldest son. Their genuine affection for each other left a deep impression on the jeweller and now on millions online. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media, amassing over 2 crore views. One user wrote, “Why am I crying… God bless this gentleman and this jeweller’s shop.” Another added, “Aaj bhi aap jaise log hain… love from Varanasi. Mahadev bless you.” This touching story is being seen as a beautiful reminder that love, even in its simplest form, has the power to move us all.



