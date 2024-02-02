A Day Before Didi's Dharna, WB Guv Assures Central Dues' Release

Kolkatta: As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets ready to launch her 48-hour dharna in the city from Friday to press for the release of the central funds pending under various social welfare schemes to her government, governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday assured her of the disbursement of the dues by the Centre, subject to some conditions.

Mr Bose made the assurance in the evening after meeting vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Referring to Ms Banerjee, the governor said in a video released by the Raj Bhavan, “What transpired between me and the union home minister is not normally said in the public domain. But I understand your concern.”

He elaborated, “Whatever dues are there for the people of Bengal will certainly be given provided the requirements laid down by the Government of India are met. The state government has given the answers in the last few months through the various queries raised by the Government of India.”

Mr Bose underlined, “I have also reviewed it at my level. The matter has been taken up to the Government of India. Whatever is to be done to give justice to the people of Bengal will soon be done by the Government of India under the tutelage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Giving a hint of other issues, the governor added, “I can not give more details of the topic of discussion between the governor and the union home minister. Yes, law and order and various other subjects will be discussed during the meeting of the union and any governor. Such discussions have taken place.”

He informed that the union home ministry took a “strong action” into the attack on an Enforcement Directorate team during its raid at the house of Trinamul Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in the ration scam.