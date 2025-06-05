A Compassionate Government, Devoted To Garib Kalyan: PM Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi reiterated the NDA Government’s unwavering commitment to Garib Kalyan, as the nation marks 11 years of transformative and inclusive governance. He stated that a compassionate government, focused on empowerment, infrastructure, and inclusion, has played a pivotal role in uplifting over 25 crore people from poverty.

The Prime Minister also highlighted impact of transformative schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat, which have expanded access to housing, clean cooking fuel, banking, and healthcare. He also underscored the importance of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), digital inclusion, and rural infrastructure in ensuring transparent and efficient delivery of benefits.

The Prime Minister posted on X, “A compassionate government, devoted to Garib Kalyan!”

“Over the past decade, the NDA Government has taken pathbreaking steps to uplift several people from the clutches of poverty, focussing on empowerment, infrastructure and inclusion. All our key schemes have transformed the lives of the poor. Initiatives like PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat have enhanced access to housing, clean cooking fuel, banking and healthcare. The push for DBT, digital inclusion and rural infrastructure has ensured transparency and faster delivery of benefits till the last mile."

“It is due to this that over 25 crore people have defeated poverty. The NDA remains committed to building an inclusive and self-reliant India, where every citizen has the opportunity to live with dignity.”