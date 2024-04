Hyderabad: A Nizam-era brass bell, whose gongs announced the arrival of trains at the Kacheguda railway station for nearly 75 years, will turn 101 years old on Wednesday.

This bell was cast at the Lallaguda workshop by W.N. Crimp, and work manager K.J. Rao, on April 24, 1923, and mounted at the station.



The bell is now placed in the Railway Museum at Kacheguda station, which is open for all.