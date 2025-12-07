9th Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha to Be Held in Jan 2026; Registrations Open

The ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held in January 2026, the registrations to which are open till January 11, according to Ministry of Education officials. "Pariksha Pe Charcha is back with its ninth edition. Students, parents and teachers from India and abroad will engage with the Prime Minister to discuss exam stress and also celebrate examinations as an utsav (festival), as an integral part of life," said a senior official.

For selection of participants, an online competition with multiple choice questions is being organised on the MyGov portal from December 1 to January 11. Students from Classes 6 to 12, teachers and parents can take part in the competition.

The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was telecast on February 10 this year. The interaction was held in an innovative new format at Sunder Nursery in the national capital. It brought together 36 students from across states and Union Territories, representing government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Sainik schools, Eklavya Model Residential schools and CBSE schools.

The edition also featured seven separate episodes covering topics such as sports, discipline, mental health, nutrition, technology, finance, creativity and positivity, offering inspiring insights from renowned personalities.

In 2025, Pariksha Pe Charcha set a remarkable Guinness World Record, drawing participation of students from more than 245 countries, teachers from 153 countries and parents from 149 countries. The programme has grown from just 22,000 participants in the first edition in 2018 to 3.56 crore registrations in the eighth edition in 2025.

Along with this, 1.55 crore people took part in the nationwide Jan Andolan activities related to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, bringing the total participation to nearly 5 crore.