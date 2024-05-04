97.91% social security pensions distributed in AP

The pension distribution started on May 1. As on date, 64,13,200 pensions (97.91 per cent) have been disbursed. Shashi Bhushan said under door to door disbursement, 15,95,482 pensions (96.27 per cent) have been disbursed out of 16,57,361 pensions. Under direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode, 48,17,718 pensions (98.47 per cent) have been disbursed out of 48,92,503 pensions. 74,399 pensions could not be transferred to the account of the pensioners due to inactive bank accounts.

The principal secretary said the government has decided to convert DBT failure (74,399) pensioners into the door-to-door distribution category. Instructions have been issued to all district collectors to disburse these pensions door-to­-door on May 4 and May 5.

Principal secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Shashi Bhushan Kumar on Friday said 97.91 per cent of social security pensions have already been distributed in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. He said the government has released ₹1,945.39 crores for disbursement of social welfare pensions to 65,49,864 pensioners in the state.



