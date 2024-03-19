97.05% Students Appear for Class-X Exam on Day 2

Vijayawada: The second day of the Andhra Pradesh Class-X public examination concluded peacefully on Tuesday with a high attendance rate of 97.05%.

According to a press release by D. Devananda Reddy, director of government examinations department, out of a total 6,39,959 students registered across 3,473 centres in the state, 6,21,057 students appeared for the exam with an absentee rate of just 2.95%.

The government made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exam with 1367 district-level observers, district education officials and assistant commissioners monitoring the exam centres, he said.

Commissioner of school education, S. Suresh Kumar, visited APSRMC High School in Krishnalanka while director of Integrated Punishment State Scheme, B. Srinivasa Rao, visited Nirmala Convent centre in Vijayawada, he added.











