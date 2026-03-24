96 Maoists Surrender Ahead Of March 31 Deadline; Only 15 Active In Odisha: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the Legislative Assembly that only 15 Maoists remain active in the State, marking a sharp decline in Left-wing extremism amid sustained security operations and a wave of surrenders.

According to the Chief Minister, the remaining Maoists are now confined to the forested tri-junction of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Rayagada districts. No Maoist activity has been reported from other parts of Odisha, indicating a significant improvement in the overall security landscape.

The government stated that as many as 96 Maoists and militia members had surrendered by March 15, reflecting mounting pressure from coordinated anti-insurgency operations and rehabilitation initiatives. Kandhamal, however, continues to be classified as a Maoist-affected district due to its difficult terrain and strategic location along inter-district borders.

Reinforcing the State’s resolve, Director General of Police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania said a major operation was underway in the region. He referred to the recent recovery of a Maoist arms dump in Kandhamal, describing it as a breakthrough in ongoing efforts to dismantle the insurgent network.

“We are confident of meeting the March 31 deadline to eradicate the Naxal problem from Odisha. At present, only one affected zone remains—the tri-junction of Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Kalahandi. Our search operations are continuing in full force,” the DGP said at a press conference.

Khurania added that security forces have heightened vigilance along inter-state borders, particularly with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, to prevent any possible infiltration. Districts such as Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Rourkela are under close watch given their proximity to Maoist-affected areas in neighbouring states.

With coordinated operations underway across states, officials said Odisha remains on high alert while pushing for a complete elimination of Maoist influence by the end of the month.