92 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Delhi; 242 Held So Far This Year

The Delhi Police detained 92 Bangladeshi nationals in outer Delhi, taking the tally to 242 this year, an official said on Tuesday.A total of 92 Bangladeshi nationals, including 31 men, 22 women, 24 minor boys and 15 minor girls, were detained on June 9 during a special operation near the Mangolpuri railway line.The operation followed specific intelligence inputs about groups of illegal immigrants preparing to leave the area, the police said.

On June 9, as the police approached the Mangolpuri Railway Line, they observed three to four distinct groups with luggage poised to board trains. However, when the migrants noticed the police presence, they attempted to disperse, but officers promptly intercepted them on the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

None of them could produce valid travel or identification documents and expired passports and visas were recovered during the verification process, Sharma said, adding that deportation proceedings were initiated in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Most of the people are suspected to have entered India in search of better livelihood opportunities and were working in the private sector or as labourers, the officer added. Of the 242 Bangladeshi nationals detained so far this year, 86 were apprehended by the Mundka police from areas around Tikri Border, five by the Ranhola police from Nala Road, and 151 by the Foreigner Cell from Peeragarhi Camp, Mangolpuri, Nihal Vihar, and Sultanpuri, the DCP said.

Additionally, on Tuesday, five Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors, were apprehended in east Delhi's Anand Vihar area. "Since the commencement of the drive on November 19, 2024, 25 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified and deported so far in east Delhi," DCP (East) Abhishek Dhania said.