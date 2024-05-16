90 persons hospitalised after eating food during temple feast in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a suspected food poisoning case, at least 90 persons were admitted to different hospitals after consuming eatables during a temple feast in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said on Thursday.The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Naigaon, an official said.



"A feast was organised and food was served to devotees just outside a Shiva temple. They were given 'ambil' (porridge) and 'khir' (a sweet dish made from milk) to eat," he said.

But after having 'ambil', the devotees felt dizzy and started vomiting, he said.

"Initially, some of them were rushed to a hospital. But towards late evening, there were more complaints of food poisoning. Till late night, a total of 90 people were admitted to various hospitals for treatment," he said.

The condition of all of them is stable and they are out of danger, the official added.

Taking cognisance of the incident, a police team visited the spot and an inquiry is being conducted, he said.