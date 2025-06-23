Kolkata; A nine-year-old girl was killed in a bomb explosion in Kaliganj in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday, police said. According to a police officer the girl was wounded after being allegedly hit by a bomb that exploded on Monday afternoon at Barochandgar under Kaliganj police station limits.

Counting for the Kaliganj assembly bypolls is going on. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said police will take strict legal action against the culprits. "I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief," Banerjee posted on X.

I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief.



Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 23, 2025