9 Railway Stations to be Redeveloped: DRM

Vijayawada: Vijayawada divisional railway manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil said nine stations within their division are being redeveloped under phase II of the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme (ABSS).

The stations are Anaparthi, Bapatla, Chirala, Elamanchili, Gudivada, Gunadala, Machilipatnam, Rayanapadu and Samalkot. In addition, Rajahmundry Railway Station will be developed in a major way.



The DRM said AP Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Gunadala Railway Station on February 26.

He underlined that ABSS is an inspiring vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve the experience of passengers at railway stations across India.