9 Naxals Surrender in Sukma

Raipur: Nine Maoists including six women on Wednesday surrendered before police in Sukma under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

One of the nine surrendered Naxals, Bandi Madkam (22), was a member of People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) company number two of Maoists and carried a reward of Rs eight lakh.

Bandi was allegedly involved in a number of attacks on security forces including the 2020 Minpa ambush in Sukma in which 17 security personnel were killed, Sukma district superintendent of police Kiran Chavan said.

Two area committee members (ACMs), Masse alias Vetti Kanni (45) and Padam Sammi (32), who were among the surrendered Naxals, carried a reward of Rs five lakh each on their heads.

Four surrendered Naxals carried a bounty of Rs two lakh each on them, police said.