9 Maoist cadres, all hailing from Chhattisgarh, surrender before Odisha police

Bhubaneswar:Nine Maoist activists, including two women cadres hailing from Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday laid down their arms before the Odisha police.

According to the police, the rebels who surrendered before Inspector General of Police (IGP- (Southern Range), Jayanarayan Pankaj at Boudh, belong to Muler village of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh.



The two women Maoists, identified as Yogi Madvi alias Jyoti and Pozze Madvi, had joined the Maoist group in 2019 and she was the personal security guard of Sila alias Nagmani who is an active leader of 8th company of KKBN division in Boudh district.



Similarly, Pozze had joined the Maoists in 2020 and along with Jyoti she came in contact with Vikesh alias Jagdish DVM Commander of the 8th company of the KKBN division.



The other seven Maoists, who have surrendered, were working as party members in the Maoist organisation.



Samaya Madkam alias Naresh, a Divisional Committee Member (DCM) of KKBN Division of the Maoists had surrendered in Odisha on Tuesday. At the time of surrender, Samaya was the Commander of 1st platoon in 8th Company of the division. He surrendered before I.G of Police, Southern Range, Berhampur and Kandhamal superintendent of police.



Senior officials informed that Samaya is involved in a series of offences and violent activities against the state. At least 17 cases are registered against him in Kandhamal, Boudh and Nuapada districts. It is suspected that more cases might have been registered against him in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh.



The officials further said that Samaya was forced to surrender due to increase in regular Anti-Maoist operations in interior areas of Kandhamal and multiple exchanges of fire in Boudh and Kandhamal districts.

