Hyderabad: The TS Cybercrime State Bureau (TSCSB) has trained 858 constables and head constables from all police stations in the state handle cybercrime complaints, said bureau director Shikha Goel. They will offer assistance to the investigating officers.

They were trained on how take complaints on the phone 1930, report a crime on National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), analyse suspect identifiers as well as to investigate social media and online financial fraud.