84,119 children rescued under Operation Nanhe Farishtey in last 7 years in India

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been at the forefront of an operation named ‘Nanhe Faristey’ – a mission dedicated to rescuing children in need of care and protection across various Indian Railway Zones.



During last seven years from 2018 to May 2024, the RPF has rescued 84,119 children who were at risk in stations and trains across the country, preventing them from falling into harm’s way.

According to officials, ‘Nanhe Faristey’ is more than just an operation and it is a lifeline for thousands of children who find themselves in precarious situations. The data from 2018 to 2024 illustrates a tale of unwavering dedication, adaptability, and resilience. Each rescue is a testament to the RPF's commitment to safeguarding the most vulnerable members of society.

The year 2018 marked a significant start for ‘Operation Nanhe Faristey.’ In this year, the RPF rescued a total of 17,112 children, including both boys and girls. Out of 17,112 children rescued, 13,187 were identified as runaway children, an alarming number of 2105 were found to be missing, 1091 children as left behind, 400 as destitute, 87 as kidnapped, 78 as mentally challenged and 131 as street children.

From 2019 to 2022, as many as 50,601 children were rescued. During the year 2023, the RPF managed to rescue 11,794 children. With 8916 children rescued as runaways, 986 as missing, 1055 as left behind, 236 as destitute, 156 as kidnapped, 112 as mentally challenged and 237 children as street children, the RPF continued to play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable children.

In the first five months of 2024, the RPF has already rescued 4,607 children. With 3430 children rescued as runaways, the early trends suggest a continued commitment to the operation ‘Nanhe Faristey.’ The numbers reflect both the persistent issues of child runaways and the dedicated efforts of the RPF to address them.

Through their efforts, the RPF has not only rescued children but also raised awareness about the plight of runaway and missing children, prompting further action and support from various stakeholders. The operation continues to evolve, adapting to new challenges and striving to create a safer environment for children across India's vast railway network.

Track child portal contains comprehensive details about aggrieved children. Indian Railway has established child helpdesks at over 135 railway stations. When a child is rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), they are handed over to the District Child Welfare Committee which hands over the child to parents.