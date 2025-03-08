82-Year-Old Woman Suffers Stroke After Fall at Delhi Airport, Denied Wheelchair

In a tragic incident at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, an 82-year-old woman was rushed to the ICU after suffering a brain stroke, following a fall at the airport. The woman, who had pre-booked a wheelchair with Air India for assistance, reportedly faced delays in receiving the service, resulting in her falling near an airline counter.

The incident occurred on March 4 when the woman, a widow of a Lieutenant General, was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru. According to family members, a request for a wheelchair was made at the assistance desk, and the family waited for about an hour. However, after the prolonged wait, the senior citizen and her grandson decided to walk towards the entry gate. Tragically, she fell, suffering head injuries, a bleeding nose, and cuts to her upper lip and tongue.

Her granddaughter, Parul Kanwar, took to social media to share the distressing incident, alleging that her grandmother was not provided first aid following the fall. She added that her grandmother had been in the ICU for two days, with the left side of her body losing strength, and expressed frustration over the lack of immediate medical assistance. Air India responded to the incident by expressing concern and wishing the woman a speedy recovery. The airline stated that it was “actively working on the concern,” though it did not offer further details on the situation.



