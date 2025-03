Jaya stated that she and her husband had gone to give tea to Ram, who lived next door, around 10 pm. As she returned home, she heard a gunshot and Pratap groaning. Rushing back, she saw Ram holding a pistol-like weapon. Her son Jaideep also arrived and together they found Pratap lying in a pool of blood inside Ram’s house.

Jaideep, along with other relatives and neighbors, rushed Pratap to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.