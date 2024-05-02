8-Year-Old Girl Drugged and Raped In School Hostel In Madhya Pradesh, 3 Booked And SIT Probe Ordered

An eight-year-old girl, a class two student in a boarding school here, was allegedly raped in her hostel, police said on Wednesday.

Three people including the hostel warden were booked under POCSO Act and relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident, Misrod police station in-charge Manish Bhadoria said.

The three accused were yet to be arrested, police said.

Police suspected that the incident may be four-five days old.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday ordered a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the incident.

An FIR was filed in the local police station late on Tuesday evening in connection with the incident based on a complaint by the alleged victim.

Police quoting the alleged victim said that the girl was given food laced with some intoxicated substance. She had lost consciousness after consuming the food.

When she regained her consciousness, she allegedly found that a man was outraging her modesty while another man was standing nearby, the complaint said.

She narrated the incident before her mother on video call.

Her mother later admitted her to a local government hospital.

Police said the process of her medical examination was underway.

Mr Bhadoria said that the CCTV footage of the hostel has been recovered as the date of incident is not clear.

Things will be clear in a detailed medical examination, he said.