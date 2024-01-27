8 Rice Mills Booked For Misappropriation Of PDS Rice

Nizamabad: Police registered cases against eight rice mills in Nizamabad district on the charges of misappropriation of the rice meant for public distribution system (PDS) belonging to the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation. The booked rice mills included MSR Agro-Industries, Star Trader and Wasi Para-boiled Rice Mill at Varni, Royal Trading Company at Humnapur, Ganga Rice Mill, SN Puram, Sri Laxmi Ganapathi Narasimha Agro- industries, Kaloor, Dada Bhai Industries, Srinivasnagar Bodhan and Arqam Traders at Karegaon.

After procuring the paddy from farmers, the government agencies allot it to the rice mills for milling for distribution of rice under the PDS. For this purpose, the agencies pay custom-milling charges to the rice mills. However, the rice millers did not return the rice to the government agencies and sold it in the open market illegally. Following the complaint of Civil Supplies officials, Varni, Bodhan, and Nizamabad Rural police registered cases against the accused rice mills. It was alleged that around `35 crore worth the rice was misappropriated by the millers.

Bodhan ACP Kiran Kumar said that they registered cases against rice mills and after the investigation, the accused would be taken into custody.