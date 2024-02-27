8 Rebel MLAs Face Disqualification

Vijayawada: Eight rebel MLAs of the ruling YSRC and opposition Telugu Desam were disqualified in AP. According to reports, AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Monday reportedly disqualified eight MLAs, four each from the ruling YSRC and Opposition TD. Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Karanam Balaram, Maddali Giridhar and Vasupalli Ganesh of the TD were extending support to the YSRC hence the TD moved a disqualification petition against them.

YSRC MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi switched their loyalties to the TD and the ruling party filed a disqualification petition against them.

After enquiring about the matter and summoning the MLAs to give their explanation, the Speaker reportedly took a final decision disqualifying all the eight MLAs after consultations with legal experts.