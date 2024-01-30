8 Killed as Drivers Lose Control in Two Separate Mishaps

Hyderabad: At least eight persons, including two children, died in two different road mishaps which took place in Nalgonda and Khammam on Monday.

In the first case, six members of a family including two children died on the spot in a road mishap that took place on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway on Monday.The deceased were identified as Ch Mahesh, 32, his wife Jyothi, 30, daughter Rishitha, 6, residents of Nandipadi Colony at Miryalaguda — and Mahesh's co-brother Bhooma Mahender, 32, his wife Madhavi, 30 and their son Lawrence, the residents of Valigonda in Yadadri district.According to police, two families were returning from a spiritual tour in Andhra Pradesh. Just minutes before reaching their place, the vehicle’s driver tried to avoid running over a stray dog but in the process, he lost control of the vehicle, which jumped the barrier and entered the opposite side of the national highway.A speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit the vehicle, killing five persons on the spot. Madhavi died while undergoing treatment in Miryalaguda.In another mishap, two youngsters — P. Vamsi, 22 and P. Vishnu, 24 — died on the spot after the bike on which they were riding hit a divider in Khammam district on Monday. Police said they went to a friend's residence where they celebrated a party. On Monday, while they were returning to their residence in Pusugudem of Khammam, Vishnu lost control over his bike and rammed the divider.