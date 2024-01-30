8 Killed as Drivers Lose Control in Two Separate Mishaps
Hyderabad: At least eight persons, including two children, died in two different road mishaps which took place in Nalgonda and Khammam on Monday.
In the first case, six members of a family including two children died on the spot in a road mishap that took place on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Ch Mahesh, 32, his wife Jyothi, 30, daughter Rishitha, 6, residents of Nandipadi Colony at Miryalaguda — and Mahesh's co-brother Bhooma Mahender, 32, his wife Madhavi, 30 and their son Lawrence, the residents of Valigonda in Yadadri district.
According to police, two families were returning from a spiritual tour in Andhra Pradesh. Just minutes before reaching their place, the vehicle’s driver tried to avoid running over a stray dog but in the process, he lost control of the vehicle, which jumped the barrier and entered the opposite side of the national highway.
A speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit the vehicle, killing five persons on the spot. Madhavi died while undergoing treatment in Miryalaguda.
In another mishap, two youngsters — P. Vamsi, 22 and P. Vishnu, 24 — died on the spot after the bike on which they were riding hit a divider in Khammam district on Monday. Police said they went to a friend's residence where they celebrated a party. On Monday, while they were returning to their residence in Pusugudem of Khammam, Vishnu lost control over his bike and rammed the divider.
