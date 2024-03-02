8 BRS and 7 AIMIM Corporators Elected as GHMC Standing Committee Members

The 15-member apex body takes policy decisions and its approval is required for any work costing more than `2 crore. Works costing less than `2 crore can be approved by the GHMC commissioner or zonal commissioners.

As per norms the committee should meet every week expect during the elections.

Nineteen nominations were received for the GHMC standing committee election and four corporators withdrew their papers afterwards. With this there was no need for an election and GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose on Saturday the 15 corporators elected unopposed.

The BRS corporators are: Avula Ravindar Reddy, Uppalapati Sreekanth, Kandi Shailaja, Sabiha Begum, Manne Kavitha Reddy, Bannala Geeta, Chintala Vijay Shanti and Podavu Archana.

The MIM corporators are: Mohd. Ghouseuddin, Mohd. Khader, M. Muzaffar Hussain, Fahad Bin Abdul Samed Bin Abdat, M. Naseeruddin, Shaheen Begum and Rafath Sultana.



