79 Bangladeshi Fishermen Caught In Indian Waters

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard has caught 79 Bangladeshi fishermen including three minors in three boats for illegal fishing inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone off the West Bengal coast on November 15 and 16.

The operations were conducted by two Indian Coast Guard Ships, Amrit Kaur and Kamla Devi, during surveillance on the international maritime boundary line in the Northern Bay of Bengal.

The three Bangladeshi fishing boats were detected operating around two nautical miles inside Indian waters in violation of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981.

They were later intercepted and thoroughly searched by the Indian Coast Guard boarding teams. Their crews were not in possession of any valid authorisation or permit to fish within the Maritime Zones of India.

The fishing gear and catch however proved active fishing operations within the prohibited area by all apprehended vessels, an officer said on Monday.

Later the three boats with 79 fishermen were escorted to Frazerganj in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal and were handed over to the Marine Police for further legal proceedings.