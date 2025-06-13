78 Schools In Insurgency-Hit Bijapur District Get Teacher After 2 Decades

Raipur: Seventy-eight ‘teacherless’ schools in Bijapur district under south Bastar of Chhattisgarh got teachers after nearly two decades.

These government-run schools are located in the remote areas of Bijapur district, deemed as the worst-affected by the Leftwing extremism in the country.

They were without teachers for the last two decades due to the Naxal threat.

Most of these schools were destroyed with improvised explosive device (IED) explosions by Maoists in the last two decades, leading to rise of absentee teachers in the district.

In fact, the teachers appointed in these schools earlier used to visit only twice in a year, on the occasions of Republic Day and Independence Day, to complete rituals of hosting tricolors, thus earning the sobriquet of ‘Republic Day, Independence Day teachers.’

Under an initiative to rationalize appointment of teachers in the government-run primary, middle English and higher secondary schools in the state, the Vishnu Deo Sai government has ensured that all the schools running without teachers have teachers.

“A survey conducted by the education department has found that there are 78 schools in Bijapur district having no teachers for the past two decades. All the vacancies of teachers in these 78 schools have now been filled up”, a spokesman of the state government said on Thursday.

Accordingly, 189 teachers including headmasters have been appointed in these 78 schools, the spokesman said.

Multiple generations in the tribal region were deprived of basic education because of demolition of schools by Maoists.

Maoists started their own schools in the region to indoctrinate the tribal children on the Maoist philosophy.

The survey has also found that there were 453 schools across the state which had no teachers.

The government has appointed teachers in 447 out of these 453 schools. Vacant posts of teachers in the remaining schools will be filled up soon, the spokesman said.

These 453 ‘teacherless schools’ comprised 357 were primary schools, 30 middle English schools and 66 higher secondary schools.

According to official sources, there were 5672 ‘one-teacher’ schools in the state earlier.

After the rationalization, 4465 of these now have either two or more teachers each.