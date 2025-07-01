767 Farmers Committed Suicide In Maharashtra From January to March This Year

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday admitted that 767 farmers committed suicides in the state in the first quarter of 2025. In response to a query on farmers’ suicides, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil told the Legiglsative Council in a written reply that of the 767 cases of suicide from January to March 2025, 373 farmers were found eligible for the financial assistance, while 200 farmers were found ineligible. Investigation is still being conducted in 194 cases, the minister informed.

MLCs Dr. Pradnya Rajeev Satav, Satej Patil, Bhai Jagtap from the opposition benches had raised the question over the rising number of suicides in the state and delay in not providing the compensation. Responding to the question, in the written reply, Mr Patil informed, “A total of 767 cases of farmer suicides have come to light between January to March 2025. Out of these 373 cases have become eligible and 200 cases have been termed ineligible. Around 194 cases are pending for inquiry."

The written reply also stated that of the eligible 373 cases, 327 legal heirs have been given financial help and the actions are in progress in the remaining cases. “All the divisional commissioners have been asked to dispose of the pending cases,” the minister’s reply said.

The state government provides monetary assistance of Rs one lakh to the family members of farmers who commit suicide.

Mr. Patil also said that the government has taken various measures to prevent the farmers’ suicides. His department has been providing the compensation for the damages for crops due to natural calamities. Apart from this, the state and central government are together providing Rs 12,000 annually to the farmers under PM Kishan Sanman Nidhi and Namo Shetkari Mahasanman. “In addition to this, the farmers are being provided appropriate prices for the farm produce. They are also given facilities for irrigation. Counselling centres for farmers are being operated at the district level,” he said.

According to the available data, the state had witnessed around 2,635 farmers in 2024, while around 2,851 farmers had committed suicides in 2023.

Earlier in the day, replying to a different question on the crop insurance scheme, state’s Agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate said that the cabinet has approved a new crop insurance scheme. “Accordingly, insurance will not be available where sowing has not been done. The extent of damage will be determined after the harvest. If there is a complete loss, compensation will be provided. The new scheme will save Rs 5,000 crore. Now only Rs 700 crore will have to be paid as premium,” Mr. Kokate said.