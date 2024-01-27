75th Republic Day Celebrated With Patriotic Fervour

Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / Kakinada / Anantapur: Patriotic fervour dominated the 75th Republic Day celebrations with unfurling of the national flag by several institutions across the state on Friday.

In the High Court, Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur stated that the Indian judiciary is the main pillar in a democratic system. He underlined that the “Rule of Law” is protecting all the fundamental rights incorporated in the Indian Constitution.

AP Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju expressed delight at the way state government is administering the state in accordance with the constitutional spirit and implementing welfare schemes for all sections of people. He thanked the state government for setting up the 206 feet tall statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

AP Legislative Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram said the state government is implementing schemes, especially benefitting the backward and weaker sections.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy said every citizen must safeguard the democratic values and fulfil his or her duties promptly for the good of society. He dwelt at length on how Indians got freedom from the British and how India attained Independence and became a Republic. He called upon employees in the state to work in accordance with the constitutional spirit to help the poor get welfare schemes.

Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to rededicate themselves to protect the Constitution and to wipe out poverty.

AP BJP chief D. Purandeswari. along with BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, took part in Republic Day celebrations at the party office. She called upon people to rededicate to serve the nation and remember those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

In Vizag, VSP chairman and managing director Atul Bhatt said Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has evolved a robust and multi-pronged approach for making a turnaround. He exuded confidence that 2024 would be a very promising year for the company.

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory director Dr. Abraham Varghese expressed happiness over the way NSTL is helping Indian Navy become self-reliant by playing a vital role in developing state-of-the-art indigenous underwater weapons.

Waltair divisional railway manager Saurabh Prasad said the division is on a growth trajectory with a great deal of relentless efforts by the staff.

Eluru district collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said the district stood first in oil palm and cocoa plantations in the country, as the state government is encouraging cultivation of horticulture crops by providing subsidies.

Kakinada district collector Kritika Shukla said ₹48.65 crore compensation has been given to fishermen who lost their livelihood due to ONGC activities.

Anantapur district collector Gowthami said the state government is committed to develop the district by implementing several schemes and programmes.