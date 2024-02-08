75 Year Old Woman Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs

Hyderabad: A 75-year-old woman was mauled to death by stray dogs when she was alone at her residence in Lachapet village of Machareddy mandal in Kamareddy district on Wednesday night.

Villagers, upon finding the woman, Mustabad Ramavva, lying in a pool of blood, took her to the Government Hospital in Kamareddy and then to the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad, where she was declared brought dead.

Anjaneyulu, a former sarpanch of Lachapet village, said Ramavva was hard of hearing and had poor eyesight, being unable to notice the strays. As she offered little resistance, the strays attacked her fatally, he said.

He said that Ramavva was alone at the time of the incident, as her daughter and son-in-law were busy at work, as an anganwadi worker and autorickshaw driver, respectively.

Her body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination and her last rites were conducted on Thursday.

Lachapet villagers demanded the Kamareddy district administration take necessary steps to rid their village of stray menace.

“We complained to the gram panchayat over the menace of stray dogs, but no action was taken so far. Death of Mustabad Ramavva shows the seriousness of the threat of stray dogs, especially to the elderly and children,” a villager said.