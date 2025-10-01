75-year-old Jaunpur Man Dies A Day After Marrying Younger Bride

A 75-year-old man from Kuchhmuchh village in Jaunpur district died suddenly the morning after his wedding, sparking shock and speculation in the community.

The man, identified as Sangruram, had married 35-year-old Manbhavati from Jalalpur on September 29. The couple first registered their marriage in court before performing traditional rituals at a local temple.

Relatives said Sangruram had been living alone since the death of his first wife last year. With no children, he sustained himself through farming and chose to remarry despite objections from family members.

According to Manbhavati, her new husband spoke warmly about building a life together and entrusted her with household responsibilities. She said the two spent their wedding night in conversation, with Sangruram assuring her that he would “take care of the children.”

By the following morning, however, his health deteriorated suddenly. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The unexpected death has triggered mixed reactions in the village. While some residents believe it was natural due to his age, others have voiced suspicion about the circumstances. Sangruram’s relatives, including nephews who live in Delhi, have stopped the funeral rites until they are present. They have also demanded clarity on whether a post-mortem or police inquiry will be conducted.