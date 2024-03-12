73 More Days for Jagan’s Swearing in Event, Says YSRC as it Unveils Billboard

Vijayawada: The YSRC leadership has unveiled a huge ‘Jagan Ane Nenu’ billboard at the party office on Tuesday, on which the countdown would begin for the next swearing in of Jagan Mohan Reddy as AP Chief Minister.

This was done on the occasion of the 14th Foundation Day of the YSRC. The Chief Minister said, “My heartfelt gratitude to every single worker and fan who has supported me in every step.”

The main foundation day celebrations were held at the party headquarters in Tadepalli while the YSRC rank and file celebrated the day in a grand manner across AP.

The party leadership unveiled the huge “Jagan Ane Nenu” billboard at the party office, which was a big attraction and this became viral among social media and other platforms. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other party leaders exuded confidence that the party will retain power with a massive mandate.

Senior party leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, housing minister Jogi Ramesh, MLC Varudu Kalyani, YSRC general secretary Lella Appi Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan, chairpersons of several corporations, directors and party supporters attended the flag-hoisting ceremony. Later, senior party leaders cut a huge cake to mark the occasion.

Addressing the party members, Venkateswarlu said Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu was power-hungry and never showed love for the people.

Venkateswarlu said that unlike Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy focused attention on the welfare of the people. He urged the people to give one more chance to Jagan Reddy so as to take the developmental activities forward.

Minister Jogi Ramesh said people from other states are also looking up to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for inspiration. “The YSRC is ready to take on the opposition alliance in the coming elections and we will defeat the father-son duo in Kuppam and Mangalagiri constituencies respectively,” he said.

MLC Appi Reddy said, “Jagan Mohan Reddy means trust and leadership.” The chief minister has fulfilled every promise made in the previous poll manifesto. There are 73 more days for 'Jagan Ane Nenu' to swear in for a second term as CM of AP, he said.

Free clothes distribution, poor-feeding, fruits distribution and blood donation programmes were organised at the YSRC headquarters and in many areas across the state to mark the foundation day programme.