₹7.23 crore cash seized during raids in Nellore

Tirupati: In a major crackdown, Nellore police conducted raids at the integrated check post near Venkatachalam and PSR bus stop close to the Nellore railway station on Thursday, leading to the seizure of ₹7.23 crore in cash. Fifteen individuals have been arrested in this connection.

Nellore city DSP D. Srinivasa Reddy and rural DSP P. Veeranjaneya Reddy said they arrested a group of eight individuals moving suspiciously at the PSR bus stand centre. Following a thorough search of their belongings, police discovered unaccounted cash amounting to ₹4.38 crore. Simultaneously, another police party at the railway station main gate took into custody four individuals with ₹1.44 crore in cash without proper documents.In a parallel operation, Venkatachalam police, led by circle inspector B. Ankamma seized ₹1.40 crore of unaccounted cash from three individuals at Venkatachalam toll plaza.Investigations revealed that the arrested individuals work for gold traders from Kakinada and Rajahmundry areas. Their task involved purchasing gold from various locations, including Tirupati and Chennai, while evading taxes.DSP Srinivasa Reddy said the seized cash will be handed over to income tax officials for further scrutiny.