7-yrs-old Girl Attacked by Stray Dog in Hanamkonda

Warangal: A seven-year-old girl and a 13-year old boy, students of the local government school who were going home, suffered injuries along with their rescuer when a stray dog attacked them at Narlapur in Nadikuda mandal of Hanamkonda district on Monday.

The students sustained injuries to their face, neck and hands. Police said the students were attacked first. When a woman, Swapna, went to their rescue, the dog attacked her as well.

They were taken to a local hospital at Parkal and later to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital.



